Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,627 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of RadNet worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDNT. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 29.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,944,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.14 million, a PE ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. RadNet’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,625.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $284,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 477,067 shares in the company, valued at $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,171,650 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

