Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $13,021,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.