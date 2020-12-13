JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 113,665 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 113,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.74% of Methode Electronics worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 559,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,384,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,266 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

