Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,663 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amdocs by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Amdocs by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Amdocs by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,232,000 after acquiring an additional 347,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Amdocs by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,286,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $66.76 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

