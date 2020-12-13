Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.59 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2,789.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 957,817 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 1.48% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PCH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PCH stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 1.35.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

