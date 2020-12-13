Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 71,363 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 158.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,363 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $58.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

