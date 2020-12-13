JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,879,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.60% of Party City Holdco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRTY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,873 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 846,213 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,717,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 141,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $272,369.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,620,536 shares of company stock worth $8,343,988 in the last three months. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $603.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.16. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

