Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Eagle Materials worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,288 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXP opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $99.04.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

