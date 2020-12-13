TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.45. The firm has a market cap of $410.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.94. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 68,019 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

