Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASND opened at $179.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $179.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.15.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

