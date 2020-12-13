JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 203,891 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,798,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SNCR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

