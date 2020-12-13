JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 16,660 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.21% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $847.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

