Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $470.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $430.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. 140166 upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.07.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $405.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.77. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $426.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock worth $184,801,617 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.