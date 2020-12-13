Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $410.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $405.82 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $426.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.01 and its 200 day moving average is $344.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,103,000 after buying an additional 175,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

