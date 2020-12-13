JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 52.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 57.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 56.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLX. BidaskClub upgraded Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.