Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $415.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $350.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $405.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.77. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $426.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total transaction of $735,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock worth $184,801,617. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

