Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.07.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $405.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.01 and a 200-day moving average of $344.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $426.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total value of $735,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,528 shares of company stock worth $184,801,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 130.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 74.9% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $11,649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.