Broadcom’s (AVGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $475.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.07.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $405.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 13.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.