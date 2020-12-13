Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $450.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $405.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.01 and a 200-day moving average of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $426.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock worth $184,801,617. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

