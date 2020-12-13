Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 47,573 HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 47,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

