Wedbush Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $90.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.28.

NYSE CHWY opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.93 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

