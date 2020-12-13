HC Wainwright Increases Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $4.25

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.30 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $3.21 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,583 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G owned approximately 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

