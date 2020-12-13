ProShare Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 15.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 84.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

RPD stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,493. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

