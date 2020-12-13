Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

ASAN opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

