ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,101 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,531 shares of company stock worth $17,959,992 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $73.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

