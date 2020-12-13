ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 70.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Bank of America started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.50. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

