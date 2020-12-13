ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 957.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,063,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 962,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699,749 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $22,461,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,411,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

