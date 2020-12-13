ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $170,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $2,088,432.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $801,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,561. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $51.59 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

