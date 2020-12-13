Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,696 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,680,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,035,000 after buying an additional 291,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after buying an additional 231,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 50.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 760,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA opened at $57.70 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

