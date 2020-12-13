ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,956 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NUAN stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

