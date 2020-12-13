ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.99.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

