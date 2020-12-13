ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 888 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

