Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,072,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 1.17. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,916.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,606,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.