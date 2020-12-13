Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 174,107 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,107 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of NIO worth $24,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 15.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NIO by 95.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares during the period.

Get NIO alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.