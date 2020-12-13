Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of ACI Worldwide worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 68.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

ACIW opened at $39.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

