Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 39,817 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,817 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of South State worth $24,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in South State by 144.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of South State by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in South State by 1,316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 911,269 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in South State by 132.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $74.46 on Friday. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $488,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

