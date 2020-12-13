Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $25,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 653,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verint Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $129,347.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,584.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $59.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 246.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $61.93.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

