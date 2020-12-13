Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,156 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Pegasystems worth $24,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Pegasystems by 111.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $122,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $80,558.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $2,292,403. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

PEGA stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.82 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $135.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

