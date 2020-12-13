Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.89 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $24,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at $787,502.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $99.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.