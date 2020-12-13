Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 57,398 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Crocs worth $25,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after buying an additional 2,912,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $44,824,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $14,041,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,056,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,185,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

