Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

