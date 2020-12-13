SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,362 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263,657 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 226.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6,062.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,743 shares during the last quarter.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,882,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at $339,031,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 781,795 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,926.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

