Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,408 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of National Vision worth $25,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in National Vision by 226.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National Vision by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,564 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EYE opened at $44.61 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.53, a PEG ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

