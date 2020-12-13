UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 6,863 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of AXIS Capital worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 175.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 283.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of AXS opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

