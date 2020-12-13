Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $2.40 Million Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of GoHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

