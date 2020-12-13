Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $2.40 Million Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of GoHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.25.
GoHealth Company Profile
As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.
