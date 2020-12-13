UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the third quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $35.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.