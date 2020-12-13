United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.61% of United Community Banks worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,032 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 748.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 516,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after acquiring an additional 431,546 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,995,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

