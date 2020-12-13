Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,727 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Zendesk by 12.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zendesk by 16.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zendesk by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $6,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,095,743.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $808,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $981,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,954 shares of company stock worth $15,642,591 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $139.08 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $139.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

