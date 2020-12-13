Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.37 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Crane worth $25,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Crane by 76.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Crane by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 137.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after buying an additional 281,223 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Crane by 239.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Crane by 21.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 200.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

