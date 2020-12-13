Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.45% of Mitek Systems worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Mitek Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 222,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mitek Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $604.66 million, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 0.33. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,368 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $574,192.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,848 shares of company stock worth $1,943,154. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.